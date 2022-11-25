Suspect apprehended in Muskingum County after reported shooting near Blackhand Gorge

A suspect has been apprehended after numerous reports of a shooting near Blackhand Gorge.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz on Friday confirmed his department located and apprehended a suspect early Friday morning.

While Lutz said he could offer no details on the shooting − which was reported via multiple social media platforms − he said his deputies located the suspect from the incident at 3 a.m. Friday walking along Ohio 586 near Canal Road. He declined to release the suspect's name, noting that the investigation is being handled by the Licking County Sheriff's Office.

Representatives from the Licking Sheriff's office could not be reached for comment by mid Friday.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Suspect apprehended after reported shooting near Blackhand Gorge