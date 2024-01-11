Suspect apprehended for Nov. theft of 19 chromebooks from Savannah's Heard Elementary

A Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) representative stated Tuesday that a person suspected of taking 19 Virginia Heard Elementary School Chromebooks was apprehended during the first week of January.

The laptop thefts occurred during a break-in at the school during the district's Thanksgiving break. The break-in was one of three incidents that occurred at the school from late November into early December. A second break-in occurred during the first week of December but nothing was taken. A third incident occurred shortly after that, but according to the SCCPSS representative, the third incident did not result in the suspect gaining entry to the facility. The suspect had no affiliation with SCCPSS.

Working with authorities in South Carolina, the SCCPSS Board of Education Police Department (BOEPD) was able to track down a number of the stolen Chromebooks through sales to pawn shops. SCCPSS's representative stated that not all of the laptops have been recovered, but the BOEPD is working to track down the rest.

Students enter Virginia Heard Elementary School (414 Lee Blvd, Savannah, GA 31405) through a back breezeway entrance on Wednesday Jan. 10, 2024.

No notification regarding the incidents was sent to Heard families when the incidents occurred, and at least one parent voiced concerns about lack of communication to school administration.

The SCCPSS representative who spoke with Savannah Morning News on Jan. 9 indicated that all the incidents occurred between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. SCCPSS Public Information Manager Shelia Blanco explained that the district "would not normally send a parent notification regarding an incident that happened after hours and did not affect students. There is not believed to be any threat to the school, students, or staff.”

Since the last incident, SCCPSS BOEPD has taken measures to secure the building against after-hours security breaches.

