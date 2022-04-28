Suspect apprehended after string of road rage crimes on Eastside

Redmond police apprehended a suspect Sunday following a road rage shooting that happened in Medina, the city of Medina announced Wednesday.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, a road rage incident occurred in the 2400 block of 84th Avenue Northeast in Medina where shots were fired from one car toward another.

A Medina police officer happened to be patrolling the area at the time and did not witness the shooting, but noticed erratic driving from the suspect car.

The officer tried to make a traffic stop, but the car sped off southbound on 84th Avenue Northeast.

Afterwards, Bellevue police were called to an incident on Main Street in downtown Bellevue with a gun being displayed by someone with a similar suspect description.

A short time after the Bellevue incident, Redmond police apprehended the suspect in the car without incident after they committed another similar crime in that jurisdiction.

The suspect was booked into jail with additional charges expected.

The city of Medina says that there is no safety concern and that the incident appears to be random.

