Suspect in April 2020 double homicide sentenced to 50 years in prison

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A 22-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison after he admitted to the shooting deaths of two people two years ago.

Ricky Clardy pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in exchange for two, 50-year prison sentences that will run concurrently.

Clardy is one of two people charged in the April 4, 2020, shooting deaths of 17-year-old Mia Altamirano and 20-year old Michael Bean at an apartment in the 2100 block of 49th Street. Two other people were injured in the shooting.

Malachi Gibson, 20, is also charged with murder.

Clardy is charged with two separate counts of murder, which carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

Investigators believe the shootings were in retaliation from a drug robbery Bean and Altamirano were involved in earlier that day.

Clardy and Gibson reportedly matched the description witnesses and other victims gave of the two men who tried breaking down a front door and shooting at them.

The suspects approached the front door of the apartment and confronted the four victims at the door, according to police. A verbal altercation began and Clardy reportedly discharged multiple rounds from a firearm, striking the four victims. Clardy and Gibson fled the scene in a vehicle, according to a Lubbock police news release.

The two were arrested four days later and remain held at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

