Suspect in Arlington Vandergriff Honda shooting faces additional charges, police say

The 25-year-old suspect accused of opening fire at Vandergriff Honda last week remains in critical condition and faces additional charges, Arlington police said in a news release Wednesday.

Immediately after the Sept. 28 shooting, Abbas Al-Mutairy was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He now faces a third charge of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of deadly conduct, police said.

Al-Mutairy remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The suspect was shot by officers and taken into custody after he allegedly opened fire at the Vandergriff Honda dealership, 1104 W. Interstate 20, where he used to work before he was terminated, police said. Panicked customers and employees scrambled to take cover. Al-Mutairy was the only one injured in the shooting.

Arlington police responded to the Honda dealership about 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of an armed man in the parking lot firing shots at the building. They immediately spotted the gunman and multiple officers fired at him, police said.

Both the criminal investigation and administrative investigation into the shooting are ongoing, police said. Anytime an Arlington police officer fires their service weapon, they are put on paid administrative leave for seven days while investigators determine whether they followed proper procedures.