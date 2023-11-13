Suspect armed with 'assault rifle' arrested after threatening to shoot someone, police say

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - White Settlement police arrested a person Sunday afternoon who was reportedly armed with multiple guns and on their way to shoot someone.

The suspect was arrested after police said they received a call just before 1 p.m. from a "frantic" person saying the suspect was threatening to shoot him over an issue with a female friend.

When officers arrived at the home in 9200 block of Dale Lane, they found the suspect at the victim's front door armed with an "assault rifle," shotgun, and handgun.

Officers gave verbal commands and the suspect surrendered peacefully.

The suspect’s name has not been released at this time. They were charged with unlawfully carrying of weapon, possession of controlled substance, and terroristic threat.

White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook credited his officers for their quick response, and said if officers had arrived just seconds later, "this could have been a very different outcome."