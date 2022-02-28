Suspect in armed home invasions surrenders at Lubbock jail

A suspect who police linked to several armed home invasions at Lubbock homes this month is in jail after turning himself in Monday morning.

Police on Friday announced Djinon Lee Davis, 21, was wanted on a felony warrant on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon associated with these home invasions that occurred between Feb. 17 and Feb. 23.

Police had said Davis is considered to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

He surrendered to authorities at the Lubbock County Detention Center Monday morning.

On Feb. 17 between approximately 8:20 a.m. and 8:40 a.m., the suspect committed two home invasions within the 5600 blocks of Duke Street and Emory Street. In both home invasions, the suspect used a gun. The suspect also attempted a third home invasion in the same area.

Police on Thursday released a surveillance image of a man believed to be responsible for one of several home invasions this month in Lubbock.

On Wednesday at approximately 8 a.m., the suspect forced entry into a house in the 5600 block of Emory Street and struck the homeowner with a firearm.

Friday's announcement naming a suspect came a day after police asked for public help identifying a person caught on home surveillance video, accused in the home invasions.

The suspect, as described in a police announcement Thursday, was a Black male between 25 and 30 years old. He is between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall, and weighs 170-200 pounds. In the incidents, he was wearing black, dark gray or dark navy pants, similar color hoodie with the hood pulled over his head and black shoes.

It was not immediately clear by Monday what evidence police have that could link Davis to the home invasions.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock home invasions suspect surrenders, faces felony charges