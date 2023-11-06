Suspect armed with knife shot, killed following pursuit on I-80 in Sacramento County
Suspect armed with knife shot, killed following pursuit on I-80 in Sacramento County
Suspect armed with knife shot, killed following pursuit on I-80 in Sacramento County
An all-time low: The $244 discount on this 15-piece slice-and-dice collection won't last long, so chop-chop!
This sale is fire! Score spectacular savings on these smokeless stainless steel pits today.
USC now ranks No. 122 out of 133 FBS teams in total defense (436 yards per game) and No. 124 in scoring defense (34.5 points per game).
More than 34,000 five-star fans love cutting up pie with this thing — save 50%.
Luis Díaz missed Liverpool's last two games after his mother and father were kidnapped in Colombia.
With your biggest holiday meals coming up, here's your chance to bring Our Place to Your Place, at a deep discount.
Arm has made a "strategic investment" in Raspberry Pi. The former likely wants to have more of a foothold in the Internet of Things ecosystem.
Stalions has been accused of purchasing tickets to games of future Michigan opponents in his name for games and transferring them to various friends and acquaintances.
That's $10 off per SmartTag.
Get ahead of the holiday craze with steep savings on Le Creuset, Caraway, Lodge, Our Place, Zwilling and more.
Here's how an ARM loan works, as homebuyers face the highest rates in decades for fixed-rate mortgages.
Pre-lit and ready for ornaments, this cutie is at an all-time low price.
The Beatles are back with a new-ish song featuring the late John Lennon on vocals and the equally late George Harrison playing some guitar. The song is called “Now and Then” and was made using some machine-learning AI provided by Peter Jackson.
At just $2 a pop, they'll be a day-after-Thanksgiving godsend.
Snag the limited-edition Le Gloss Set before it runs out!
Now that Intuit is discontinuing its personal finance app Mint in January, some startups say they are already seeing a bump in new customers. One of these is Monarch Money, a subscription-based money manager app co-founded by Val Agostino, Jon Sutherland and Ozzie Osman, with the goal of helping customers create financial goals and a path to achieve them. My colleague Mary Ann Azevedo reported on the company in 2021 when Monarch raised $4.8 million in seed funding.
In the two settlements, Uber has to pay $290 million, while Lyft must pay $38 million to over 100,000 drivers in New York following a wage theft investigation in which AG Letitia James found the companies were "systematically cheating" drivers out of pay. They must also offer paid sick leave.
Led by a GM on a mission, a legendary manager, a few proven veterans and an assembly of young stars, the 2023 Rangers delivered the first title in the franchise's 62 years of existence.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon suspects the Fed might be more inclined to raise rates again than many investors currently expect.
Case in point, Xage Security, a startup providing software to thwart network intrusions, today announced that it raised $20 million in a B2 funding round that brings the company's total raised to $80 million. Piva Capital, March Capital, SCF Partners, Overture Climate Fund, Valor Equity Partners, Chevron Technology Ventures and Science Applications International Corporation participated in Xage's B2. Geoffrey Mattson, who was appointed Xage's CEO in September, says the proceeds will be put toward R&D and expanding Xage's go-to-market operations -- with a focus on expanding its presence in the Asia Pacific region.