Suspect in armed robbery sought by Sheriff's Office

Jul. 28—An illicit shopping spree turned dangerous for employees at a southern Laurel business last Tuesday night when a shoplifter pulled a knife on employees.

Now Laurel County Sheriff's officials are seeking information on the suspect and are asking for the public's help.

The incident took place around 9:54 p.m. when employees at the business noticed a male subject taking items from the business without paying for them. When the man exited the store, he was confronted by some employees. The man then pulled out a knife and threatened the employees. He then fled the scene with the unpaid merchandise still in his possession.

Surveillance video at the business caught the suspect on camera. Anyone with information on the identity of the man is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600 or Laurel Dispatch at (606) 878-7000. Callers can remain anonymous. Deputy Brett France is the lead investigator.