Suspect in armed robbery turned shooting sentenced to probation, home confinement

Aug. 25—MORGANTOWN — One of two males involved in an armed robbery in connection to a shooting has been sentenced to five years of probation, one year of which is home confinement.

Jared McLean was released awaiting sentencing after spending about 170 days in jail following the incident. Since his release, he has remained abstinent from drugs and has maintained full-time employment.

Monongalia County Circuit Court Judge Cindy Scott suspended McLean's prison sentence of 2-to-20 years after taking his efforts to change his lifestyle into consideration.

"I absolutely commend [McLean ], " Scott said. "[He has ] earned the opportunity to continue to be a member of this community."

According to the criminal complaint, McLean and Nicholas Britton went to the victim's home on Brookhaven Road with the intent to rob the victim in December 2020.

A physical altercation broke out, leading to a struggle over a firearm. The victim was struck on the head with a blunt object multiple times and when the firearm discharged, the individuals scattered. Both McLean and Britton were detained after fleeing the area on foot.

During probation and home confinement, McLean is prohibited from using illegal drugs or alcohol and will be subjected to random and frequent testing. He is also prohibited from frequenting places where illegal drugs are present or associating himself with people who use illegal drugs.

Scott said McLean is also expected to maintain full-time employment. To ensure he can focus on his employment, he will not be required to complete community service.

TWEET @DominionPostWV