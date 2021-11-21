Suspect who was in an armed standoff with police on Troost Avenue taken into custody

A suspect who fired gunshots at neighbors on Saturday was taken into custody after an armed standoff with Kansas City police.

At 5:40 p.m. the suspect walked out of an apartment and was taken into custody by officers. The suspect had been in an armed standoff with police following reports that the suspect had fired multiple gunshots at neighboring residents. Police are still investigating the aggravated assault, according to Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the department.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Troost Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. to respond to a weapon related disturbance. The person reporting the disturbance said a resident had walked out of the apartment and started firing gun shots at neighbors. The suspect then walked back into the apartment.

No residents are injured at this time, Drake said. Several of the residents safely evacuated the area while others are sheltering in place.