Suspect arraigned on charges in deadly Worcester State University shooting week after capture

A week after he was captured by authorities in New York, a young man was arraigned Thursday on charges in connection with a deadly shooting on the campus of Worcester State University

Kevin Rodriguez, 18, was arraigned in Worcester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder in a shooting at the university on Oct. 28 that claimed the life of Randy Armando Melendez Jr., 19, of Southbridge.

A plea of not guilty was entered on Rodriguez’s behalf and a judge ordered him held without bail.

Rodriguez signed a waiver of extradition in a New York City courtroom after his capture and he was transported back to the Bay State to face the charges.

Authorities searching for 18-year-old wanted on charges in connection to fatal shooting in Worcester

The Worcester Police Department, Worcester State University Police, Massachusetts State Police, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together in tracking down Rodriguez.

Worcester State University Police responded to the shooting scene after receiving a 911 call. Upon arrival, police located two men, including Melendez, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Melendez died from his injuries. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Melendez’s family says they are glad Rodriguez got caught, but it doesn’t change anything.

They told Boston 25 News their son didn’t know Rodriguez, and that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Rodriguez is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing on Nov. 16.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

