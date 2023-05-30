Suspect to be arraigned on charges in Stoughton road rage shooting, crash

A Quincy man charged in connection with a road rage shooting and crash in Stoughton last week will be arraigned Tuesday.

Anh Kieu, 39, is slated to face a judge in Stoughton District Court after he was arrested Saturday at his Quincy home on a warrant charging him with four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violations, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

Kieu allegedly pointed a gun at a man while in a 7-Eleven on Washington Street in Canton on the evening of May 24 and then followed the victim as he drove away in a black Nissan Altima with three other people.

“Fearing they were being chased, the driver of the Altima drove at a high rate of speed to get away from Kieu, creating a dangerous environment for everyone on the road around them,” Stoughton police said in a news release.

When Kieu and the victim eventually made it to the intersection of Pearl and Central streets, witnesses told police that Kieu crossed the double yellow line into the opposite lane of traffic and pointed a gun at everyone who was in the victim’s car.

The victim, who police say had a valid license to carry and a properly registered firearm, yelled for his friends to get down, and then fired seven shots at Kieu’s white Cadillac, striking him once.

Still fearing for his life, police say the victim drove off, ultimately crashing with a pickup truck in the area of Plain and West streets.

A subsequent search of Kieu’s Cadillac is said to have yielded a black pellet gun and an SNR 357 revolver.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

