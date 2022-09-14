Suspect arraigned for domestic violence in Georgetown case involving house fire

GEORGETOWN TWP. — Formal charges have been issued in relation to an incident involving reckless driving, a domestic dispute and a house fire in Georgetown Township last Friday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, Sept. 14, the arraignment of Scott Hargitt, 29, of Grandville. He is charged with domestic violence second offense, reckless driving and failure to report an accident.

Hargitt was arraigned in 58th District Court by Judge Judith Mulder. He posted a $50,000 cash surety bond and is no longer in custody.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, on Melody Lane near Southlawn Street in Georgetown Township.

Deputies responded to a report of a pickup truck driving recklessly through the area. Shortly after, reports came of a truck parked at a residence in the 7200 block of Melody Lane with a possible family disturbance.

While deputies were en route to the scene, a fire was reported at the same residence. There was significant damage to the home from the fire, which was extinguished by the Georgetown Township Fire Department.

Investigation into the cause of the fire remains under investigation, OCSO said. Additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536 or visit the Silent Observer website at mosotips.com.

