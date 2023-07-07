Suspect arraigned in East Providence hammer attack

A 47-year-old East Providence man was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police say he attacked a 74-year-old man with a hammer in the parking lot of an East Providence supermarket.

Bystanders wrestled the hammer away from Kenneth N. Jackson, protecting the victim from further injuries, the police said in a press release.

Jackson and the victim did not know each other, the police said, and detectives are still investigating "the reasons and events leading up to the assault."

The incident happened Wednesday in the parking lot of Shaw's Supermarket on Willett Avenue. Police officers sent to the scene found the victim suffering from serious head injuries, the police said. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

Jackson was nearby, the police said, and arrested without incident. He was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

According to the police, Jackson was arraigned Thursday morning on the following charges: felony assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to commit specified felonies (attempted murder) and disorderly conduct.

He was ordered held pending a mental health evaluation and competency hearing later this month, the police said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: East Providence hammer attack suspect held pending mental evaluation