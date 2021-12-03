Suspect arraigned in fatal domestic violence case

Dec. 2—The suspect in a Lemoore homicide has been arraigned, but the case is still under investigation by the Kings County District Attorney's Office.

At the Kings County Superior Court, 44-year-old Jesse Corrales was arraigned on Tuesday morning, being ordered to return on Feb. 23 by Judge Valerie Chrissakiss. His bail was set at $195,000.

Corrales was arrested late last month for the death of his wife, Katherine Vale. According to the Lemoore Police Department, the incident in question occurred at around 12:09 a.m. on Oct. 25 when officers were dispatched to a residence on the 600 block of East Deodar Lane for a possible domestic violence incident. Officers arrived on scene minutes later, but the victim had reportedly left by that time. They then contacted Vale by phone, but she reportedly did not cooperate with officers.

At around 4:18 p.m. the same day, officers with the Hanford Police Department responded to a suspicious death in the city. An autopsy was conducted several days later, resulting in the death being ruled a homicide. It was believed that Vale's death was related to the domestic violence incident that had occurred earlier that day and the investigation was taken over by the Lemoore Police Department Investigations Division.

Detectives conducted several interviews with witnesses and Corrales. The autopsy and other evidence reportedly showed that the victim died from wounds sustained from the physical altercation with her husband. Corrales was placed under arrest on Nov. 24, almost a month after Vale's death.

According to Executive Assistant District Attorney Phil Esbenshade, the matter is still under investigation by the DA's office. At this time, however, the case is being treated as a voluntary manslaughter.

"This is a tragic case of domestic violence," Esbenshade said. "The case is being prosecuted by our Violence Against Women Unit and we are working closely with the victim's family to ensure that they have the support that they need throughout the court process."

Corrales is also facing a domestic violence charge.