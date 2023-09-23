Suspect arrested after 1 killed, 3 injured in Orlando apartment shooting

Orlando Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Friday afternoon shooting and identified the 22-year-old woman who died as a result.

In a news release Saturday morning, OPD reported that Delray Shundale Duncan Junior, 23, was arrested for attempted homicide and first-degree felony murder in connection with the shooting that injured three and killed Macayla Queen Patterson, 22. Patterson was pronounced dead Friday at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Mercy Drive. Police responded around 2:30 p.m. to a large group of people fighting and shots fired in the courtyard at Jernigan Gardens Apartments, OPD reported. Public records show Duncan resides at the address where the shootings took place.

Police on Friday reported that four people were injured in the shooting and around 9 p.m. one had died. The three others sustained non-life-threatening injuries, OPD said Saturday.

The shooting was followed by a car chase ending at Old Winter Garden Road and Duncan Place. Three suspects in the vehicle were detained, one of whom had a gunshot wound and was sent to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

OPD said the investigation is ongoing. Police urge anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Homicide Unit or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Ccatherman@orlandosentinel.com; @CECatherman