Suspect arrested after 11-year-old boy shot in the head outside DeKalb skating rink

DeKalb County police said they have made an arrest in the shooting of an 11-year-old boy outside a skating rink earlier this month.

D’Mari Johnson was shot in the back of the head outside the Golden Glide skating rink in Decatur on April 10. He remains in critical condition.

Earlier this week, the family’s lawyers announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

DeKalb police said earlier this week that they had identified the suspect.

Police said they would announce the name of the person arrested at a news conference at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsbtv.com for more information as it becomes available.



