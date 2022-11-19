Suspect arrested in 1990s Potomac River Rapist case dies in jail

The suspect accused of murdering a woman and raping multiple others in the 1990s Potomac River Rapist case died in jail, police in Washington, D.C. said Saturday.

Giles Daniel Warrick was arrested in 2019 in Conway, South Carolina in connection to at least six cases.

Further details about Warrick’s death were not immediately available.

The FBI said in 2019 that he "brazenly and brutally preyed upon women" in the D.C. area from 1991 until 1998, when a National Academy of Sciences intern died.

The intern, Christine Mirzayan, 29, was walking home from a friend's summer cookout in the Georgetown area when she was raped and bludgeoned with a 73-pound rock, according to the FBI. Witness later told police they saw Mirzayan walking along a dark stretch of road with a man following her. The witnesses helped police create a sketch of the man.

Montgomery County Police said they were able to catch Warrick after detectives were able to match DNA from the original cases with new DNA on ancestry websites. The department's cold case unit then tracked down potential family members who lived in the area at the time the rapes occurred.

Last year, Warrick pleaded not guilty, online court records show. His attorney could not immediately be reached on Saturday.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com