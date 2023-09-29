Suspect arrested in 1996 Tupac Shakur shooting death

An arrest has been made in Las Vegas in connection with the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

The source, who has knowledge of the investigation, confirms the man arrested Friday morning is Duane Keith Davis, aka “Keffe D,” whose wife’s Henderson home was searched in July as part of the ongoing investigation into the shooting.

Las Vegas Metro Police Department officials are planning to hold a news conference later Friday, the source said.

Shakur was shot and killed while leaving a boxing match on the Las Vegas Strip. His untimely death – the rapper was just 25 – has been the subject of conspiracy theories and a decades-long investigation.

Davis has long placed himself at the scene of the crime, saying he was in the front seat of the car that came up beside Shakur’s car when shots rang out from the backseat, killing the musician.

When police searched his wife’s home in July, they seized a copy of the memoir Davis authored detailing street gang life and the murder of Shakur. In the memoir, Davis describes himself as one of only two living witnesses to Shakur’s shooting, the other being Marion ‘Suge’ Knight, former CEO of Death Row Records, who is now serving time in prison for manslaughter in an unrelated case.

“Going to keep it for the code of the streets,” Davis said when asked between the four men in the car, who was responsible for pulling the trigger. “It just came from the backseat, bro.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Cheri Mossburg and Scott Glover contributed to this report.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com