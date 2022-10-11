Suspect arrested for 2017 murder

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Tuesday for a murder that happened in 2017.

JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a reported shooting on 10000 block of Shelby Creek Road South on Aug. 1, 2017. An adult male was found and appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene by JFRD personnel.

JSO began an investigation and they were able to locate the suspect, Rae’quan Malik Howard, 26.

An arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect, who is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges.

