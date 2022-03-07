Suspect arrested for 2020 caught-on-camera fatal shooting of Brooklyn bar patron who walked off with borrowed lighter

A suspect has been arrested for the 2020 caught-on-camera fatal shooting of a Brooklyn bar patron who had walked off with the gunman’s borrowed lighter, police said Monday.

Ex-con Daequan Woods was nabbed Saturday and charged with murder and gun possession for allegedly killing 28-year-old Daquan Blount about 1:20 a.m. Aug. 12, 2020.

Woods, 41, loaned Blount a cigarette lighter inside the New Heights Bar and Restaurant near St. Marks and Schenectady Aves. in Crown Heights, police said.

But Blount refused to return it and walked out of the bar, followed by an angry Woods.

“What’s that s—t you said?” Woods could be heard asking, according to police.

Security video shows the two fighting, with the killer firing once as the pair ran around a parked car. Blount collapsed to the ground and the shooter then fired two times at point-blank range before running off, police said.

Blount, a father of five including a baby boy, was hit in the arm and abdomen. Medics rushed him to Interfaith Medical Center but he could not be saved.

Woods was identified soon after as the alleged shooter, picked out of a photo array by a witness, police said. He was arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court Sunday and ordered held without bail.

Woods has 10 prior arrests, police said. Records show he was conditionally released from state prison in Oct. 2017 after serving two years for attempted burglary and attempted drug sale convictions.

The victim’s family said Blount had just bought a house in New Jersey, wanted to be a chef and loved his family.

“He’d give you his last if he had to,” said a cousin, Maurice Lindsey. “He was just hanging out. He was killed over some nonsense.”