Suspect arrested for 37 Pinellas commercial burglaries

The Pinellas Park Police Department announced it arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for 37 burglaries since April from businesses that totaled more than $100,000 in value.

Ismar Becirovic, 38 was arrested at his home Friday night and is being held at the Pinellas County Jail with a bond of $45,250.

Police said they believe the suspect targeted HVAC installation and repair businesses, stealing freon, copper, tubing and other supplies.

The Pinellas Park Police Department, Largo Police Department, Clearwater Police Department, St. Petersburg Police Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office have investigated 37 separate offenses they believe are linked to Becirovic, police say.

Becirovic was charged on suspicion of eight counts of burglary, two counts of possession of burglary tools and one count of criminal mischief. Police said the investigation is ongoing and expect more charges to be filed.