Suspect arrested after 5 people injured in Fort Worth shooting on Christine Avenue

A man was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault after five people were injured in a shooting Monday night, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

At about 10 p.m. Monday, police responded to a home in the 2100 block of Christine Avenue. The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded.

Officers found three men who had suffered gunshot wounds on various parts of their bodies, according to a news release. Two other victims were later found at another location.

The shooting began after a large group of people were involved in a physical fight which then escalated to the firing of guns by at least two people, police said in the release.

One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back, officers confirmed. The other two victims were examined on-scene, where it was determined one victim was shot in the head and the other in the thigh.

All three victims were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to a call at a home in the 4000 block of Knox Street at around the same time Monday night. There, officers found an injured man and woman.

Both victims told police that they had been in a vehicle at the Christine Avenue shooting scene when their car was hit by gunfire.

The woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was shot in the ankle. The man, while he was driving, was injured on his hand due to a possible gunshot or broken glass, according to police.

Both of those victims were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Angel Salas was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting and faces four counts of aggravated assault, according to jail records. He is being held at the Tarrant County Corrections Center with bond set at $350,000.

The Fort Worth Police Department Gang Unit is investigating the shooting.