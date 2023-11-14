Suspect arrested in I-670 fatal road rage shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused in a fatal road rage shooting on Interstate 670 last week has been taken into police custody.

Tony E. Brock, 37, of Columbus, is charged with murder for Friday evening’s shooting on I-670 East between North 4th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Bret Bennett, 52, was killed in the incident.

Online court records show a warrant for Brock’s arrest was issued Tuesday. He was taken to Franklin County Jail.

Pollice said Brock was allegedly driving a black Ford F-150 pickup truck when he shot at Bennett’s vehicle. Bennett was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Columbus police announced Saturday that the pickup truck was found, but at that time, did not release the suspect’s identity.

