Suspect arrested after 8-hour standoff Sunday, Cocoa Police Department says

Raekwon Glover, 27, was arrested after a shooting Saturday night that led to the suspect barricading himself in a home on North Carolina Avenue, according to Cocoa Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of N. Carolina Avenue where Glover allegedly fired shots inside the home then stole the victim’s vehicle, the police department said.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, police located the vehicle at his residence and discovered Glover had barricaded himself inside. After eight hours, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad robot, SWAT officers and the Cocoa Police Department were able to get Glover to surrender peacefully, the department said.

Officers were able to get two adult women outside of the home without injuries, the department said.

Glover is facing charges involving Grand Theft Auto, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of probation, shooting/throwing a deadly missile into a dwelling, improper display of a firearm and criminal mischief.