Suspect arrested after 9-year-old shot in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for shooting a 9-year-old girl in Midtown earlier this week.

Memphis Police say 28-year-old Calbert Shaw-Reed has been charged with aggravated assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

9-year-old shot by mother’s boyfriend in Midtown, suspect on the run

The young girl was shot on Tuesday, November 28, near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North.

According to police, the girl was riding in a car with her mother and two other children when her mother’s boyfriend fired shots at them.

The girl went to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. Memphis Police say a warrant for Shaw-Reed was issued soon after.

Police say the MPD and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office fugitive teams found Shaw-Reed on North Waldron Boulevard Friday morning. Crews also reportedly found a weapon.

