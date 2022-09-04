Suspect arrested in abduction of Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher, heir to billions

A man accused of kidnapping Memphis pre-K teacher Eliza Fletcher, the heiress to the Orgill Inc. fortune, has been arrested, police announced early Sunday morning, but Fletcher is still nowhere to be found.

Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, the Memphis Police Department announced.

Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother of two, was jogging near the University of Memphis around 4:30 a.m. Friday when someone approached her, shoved her into a mid-sized dark SUV and drove off, according to police.

Her damaged phone was found near the scene.

The SUV was found Saturday evening and the man inside was detained, police said.

Mario Abston, 36, was also arrested at the same time for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture and sell fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture and sell heroin and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Police said he is not believed to be connected to Fletcher’s kidnapping. His relationship to Cleotha Abston is unclear.

Fletcher’s family has offered a $50,000 reward to anyone with information on her whereabouts.

Her grandfather, Joseph Orgill III, co-ran the Tennessee-based hardware distributor Orgill Inc., which was worth $3.2 billion in 2020, according to Forbes.