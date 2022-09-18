Suspect arrested for alleged abduction of 15-year-old girl, official says

Sep. 18—UPDATE 4 :20 p.m.

The suspect who allegedly abducted 15-year-old Mikella Debina Friday afternoon has been arrested, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth announced today.

Duncan Mahi, 52, has been placed in custody, Roth said in a Facebook post at around 4 p.m. The Hawaii Police Department is continuing its investigation of the alleged abduction.

2 :47 p.m.

Hawaii County police today are searching for Duncan Mahi, 52, in connection with the alleged abduction of 15-year-old Mikella Debina who was previously reported as missing and has since been found.

Mahi is described as 5 feet, 11 inches and weighing 215 pounds, according to a news release. Police said he was last seen at approximately 11 :24 a.m. on Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo and possibly operating a 2011 white Honda CRV with Hawaii license plate ZAE959, police said.

Hawaii island police this morning confirmed they located Debina who was "in good health in Hilo, " after an alleged abduction. Search crews set out early this morning to search for her.

"The Hawaii Police Department would like to express a heartfelt mahalo to the Hawaii Fire Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Marshals Service, the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, our private partners, and the countless community members who came together in a concerted effort, allocating numerous resources to this investigation and working tirelessly to locate Mikella, " according to a news release.

Police request that anyone with information about Mahi's whereabouts to call the department's non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide CrimeStoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1, 000.

11 :57 a.m.

Authorities this morning have located 15-year-old Mikella Debina who was reported missing Friday.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth made the announcement just before noon on his Facebook : "Mahalo to our HPD officers, the FBI, and the community for doing all you could to locate Mikella and get her to safety ! This is what community is all about. Now, let's get her back to her mama."

Story continues

PREVIOUS COVERAGE Hawaii island police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl who may have been abducted near Waikoloa Beach Drive and urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to immediately call 911.

Mikella Debina was last seen at about 1 :30 p.m. Friday in the area of Anaehoomalu Bay near Waikoloa Beach Drive. Police described the situation as urgent as "responsive action should be taken immediately " due to severe "significant threat to life or property."

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches, about 120 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and a tan, freckled complexion. She was last seen wearing a black bikini top and a floral bottom.

"She may be in the company of a local male described as being approximately 45-60 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall with an average build, and bareback wearing gray shorts, " police said in the news alert.

Police urge anyone with information to call the department's non-emergency line at 808-953-3311 for the man's whereabouts and immediately call 911 if Debina is seen. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide CrimeStoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1, 000.------This is a developing news story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.------