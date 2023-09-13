Suspect arrested in alleged attempted homicide incident in Marysville

Sep. 12—Officials with the Marysville Police Department said Tuesday that a suspect was arrested Monday in Roseville after an incident earlier this month that allegedly involved a Yuba City man shooting at another man in Marysville.

According to Marysville Police Department Lieutenant Adam Barber, officers responded at about 7:25 p.m. on Sept. 4 to the 700 block of 6th Street in Marysville for a report of gunshots. When officers arrived, a 40-year-old victim was lying in his neighbor's residence with a gunshot wound to his shoulder and chest, Barber said.

Personnel from the Marysville Fire Department and Bi-County Ambulance provided emergency medical care to the victim, Barber said. The victim was later transported to the hospital, where he is currently in critically stable care.

The man suspected of shooting the victim, 34-year-old Homero Israel Novoa Carrasco of Yuba City, allegedly fled the area in his vehicle before officers arrived, according to Barber.

"Throughout the investigation, officers developed identifying information and probable cause for the arrest of Carrasco, resulting in the issuance of a Ramey Warrant," Barber said in a statement.

At about 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Placer County Sheriff's Department deputies located and detained Carrasco in the 10400 block of Fairway Drive in Roseville, Barber said.

"Carrasco was found to be in possession of 96 grams of fentanyl," Barber said. "Marysville Police detectives met with the deputies and took custody of Carrasco."

Carrasco was extradited to Yuba County Jail for charges that include attempted homicide, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and child endangerment. Carrasco was in custody on Tuesday at Yuba County Jail with no bail set.

Barber told the Appeal that an investigation is ongoing to determine the motive of the alleged shooting.