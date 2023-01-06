Suspect arrested after alleged break in at Billie Eilish’s family home

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly breaking into singer Billie Eilish’s family home on Thursday (5 January).

Eilish’s house, located in the Highland Park neighbourhood of Los Angeles, was allegedly burglarised around 9pm yesterday evening,CBS News reports.

The Los Angeles Police Department told CBS that police were called to the home around 9.15pm after the suspect jumped the fence surrounding the home to gain access.

A man who was arrested at the scene was reportedly wearing all-black clothing and a black face mask.

It is so far unclear if Eilish currently resides at the home or if anything was stolen from the property.

No more information regarding the alleged bulglary has been disclosed. The Independent has contacted Eilish’s representative for comment.

Earlier this week, the 21-year-old singer revealed that she “grieves” the younger girl she was before she became famous.

Speaking of releasing her first music aged 13, the “Happier Than Ever” singer said she “strives to be a kid again”.

In the cover interview with Vogue, Eilish invited a group of young activists to speak about many topics, including combating the climate crisis.

It is not yet known if Eilish is currently living at the home or if anything was stolen from the property (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“In my head, nobody knows who I am. Nobody knows what I look like,” said Eilish, while discussing the pressures she experienced.

“I was 13 when I put stuff out for the first time,” she explained. “I look back at who I was, when fewer eyes were on me. I grieve that. I strive to be that kid again.”