Suspect arrested after allegedly beating, carjacking man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly pulling a man out of his car at gunpoint, beating him, and stealing his vehicle.

On August 16 at approximately 9:30 a.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to a carjacking at Macon Road and Vaughn Road in Nutbush.

The victim told officers he was attempting to turn onto Macon Road when he observed a group of men holding candles in the middle of the intersection. He allegedly asked the group if he could turn onto Macon, but the men surrounded his car.

The group began questioning the man about an incident that happened in Memphis, police say.

The victim told police that one of the men, later identified as 21-year-old Dalton Brown, put a gun to his side and pulled him out of his vehicle. Police say the men then began hitting and kicking the victim with their guns and fists.

The men reportedly took the victim’s keys from his keychain, which was connected to his belt loops, and drove away in his 2009 Infiniti G37.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.

The next day, the victim’s car was found on an empty lot hidden from the road underneath a tree on Whittier Road.

According to reports, the victim was presented with a six-person photographic lineup, where he positively identified Dalton Brown as the person who pointed a gun to his side and pulled him out of the car before the beating.

Brown was charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm during commission to commit a dangerous felony, and aggravated assault.

He is being held on a $110,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Sept. 28.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.