Suspect arrested after allegedly fatally shooting woman, dog at Brooklyn bodega
NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman and her dog at a Brooklyn bodega.
Jennifer Ynoa was killed in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Jan. 2.
Police sources say she was not the intended target.
Namel Colon, 36, is charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
