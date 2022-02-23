Suspect arrested after allegedly fatally shooting woman, dog at Brooklyn bodega

NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman and her dog at a Brooklyn bodega.

Jennifer Ynoa was killed in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Jan. 2.

Police sources say she was not the intended target.

Namel Colon, 36, is charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

