Suspect arrested for allegedly shooting man near Ruth’s Chris restaurant, Fresno police say

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man outside a steakhouse in the River Park Shopping Center in north Fresno last month, police said Tuesday.

According to Fresno Police Department, 24-year-old Amoni Joseph Riley was arrested in the shooting that injured a 24-year-old man.

The incident happened Feb. 28, when officers were called for a shooting victim in the parking lot near Paso and Blackstone avenue near Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was in stable condition.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama later said the shooting appeared to be targeted, as the victim and the shooter knew each other.

The shooter exchanged words with the the victim as they exited the restaurant. A fight ensued, and the victim attempted to flee when the suspect opened fire, according to police.

Through an investigation, police identified Riley as the suspect of the shooting, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Riley was found and arrested Tuesday morning in the Sacramento area, police said.

He is facing charges of attempted homicide, police said and will be booked in Fresno County Jail.