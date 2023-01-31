Suspect arrested for allegedly stabbing man outside Merced bar, critically injuring him

A Merced man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing outside a bar left a man critically injured, police said.

At 2:14 a..m. officers responded to O’Ryleigh’s Tavern on Canal Street, according to Lt. Joey Perez. When Merced police arrive witnesses immediately directed officers to the suspect, identified as Gerardo Perez, 47. According to police, officers reportedly found Perez with blood on him and recovered a folding knife from the scene.

Officers found the adult male victim near Canal Street suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to an out-of-area trauma hospital for treatment of critical injuries, according to Perez.

Officers located video surveillance of the two men exiting the bar and the alleged stabbing.

Perez said detectives are still in the process of piecing together what happened at the bar prior to the assault. According to Perez, authorities have not yet been able to speak with the victim of the assault and the suspect was not able to give a statement due to his being intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

Gerardo Perez was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.

Police have not identified a possible motive for the stabbing.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact Detective-Sgt. Kalvin Haygood at (209) 769-8670. Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.