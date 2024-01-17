Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing person on SamTrans bus: sheriff

(KRON) — A suspect was arrested after allegedly stabbing someone on a SamTrans bus on Tuesday night, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim’s injuries were described as serious.

SMCSO responded to the altercation at about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Middlefield Road and 5th Avenue. The address of the stabbing is in the community of North Fair Oaks, which is in between Atherton and Redwood City.

Los Gatos man murdered wife, hid body in Santa Cruz Mountains, police say

The victim was stabbed multiple times and was hospitalized, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was quickly arrested. The sheriff’s office does not believe any other people are involved, and there is no perceived threat to the public.

“The suspect is now in custody and a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the altercation is underway,” SMCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (650) 622-8049.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.