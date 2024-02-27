Suspect arrested after allegedly stealing construction work truck
Yesterday, Mistral AI, a Paris-based AI startup working on foundational models, announced a new large language model that could rival OpenAI’s GPT-4, a chat assistant and a distribution partnership with Microsoft yesterday. As part of the partnership, Microsoft is investing €15 million in the French startup ($16.3 million at today’s exchange rate). Microsoft says that this investment will convert into equity in Mistral’s next funding round.
Damon Arnette has now been arrested several times since the Raiders selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Ford has halted shipments of its 2024 F-150 Lightning EV pickup and only just started shipping its brand new 2024 F-150 gas-powered truck after a multi-week delay, due to quality checks.
My stomach is still in knots from the Intuitive Machines landing livestream. Intuitive Machines' first lander, called Odysseus, softly touched down on the south pole region of the moon around 5:23 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, bringing to a close an eight-day journey and years of hard work. There was a brief period after landing when mission controllers waited to reestablish communications with the spacecraft.
UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare subsidiary is expected to have a "material update" as early as Tuesday following a major ransomware attack that's now on its fifth straight day and stalling care around the country.
Credit cards with high interest rates can threaten your financial security — credit card float could be the first sign of danger.
Google announced a new annotation feature for Google Docs at MWC that will allow Android users to make handwritten notes using a finger or stylus.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares and I covered a lot of ground in a wide-ranging interview covering the company's previously disclosed targets on EV, the threat that Chinese automakers pose, its deal with Amazon on software and whether the Ramcharger and electric Dodge Charger are still on track (they are). You might be surprised to learn that Stellantis is still intent to deploy commercial self-driving vans through a partnership with Waymo. Tavares said they're working to "deepen" the relationship; you can read more about that here.
Motorola and Lenovo announced a new cross-device management tool called Smart Connect at MWC 2024. It allows users to sync notifications across multiple devices, move apps from one device to another without interruption and seamlessly navigate between them.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Amba Kak is the executive director of the AI Now Institute, where she helps create policy recommendations to address AI concerns. It's not a straightforward question because "AI" is a term that's in vogue to describe practices and systems that have been evolving for a long time now; I've been working on technology policy for over a decade and in multiple parts of the world and witnessed when everything was about "big data," and then everything became about "AI".
Evict the grit with these simple yet great brushes.
Expert advice comparing the 2024 Ford Maverick and 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz's fuel economy, safety, specs, features and technology.
Bieniemy has been an NFL offensive coordinator for the past six seasons.
Manual transmissions seem to be on the way out, but there are still a good number of cars, trucks and SUVs with them, from cheap to expensive.
Over the weekend, someone posted a cache of files and documents apparently stolen from the Chinese government hacking contractor, I-Soon. This leak gives cybersecurity researchers and rival governments an unprecedented chance to look behind the curtain of Chinese government hacking operations facilitated by private contractors. Like the hack-and-leak operation that targeted the Italian spyware maker Hacking Team in 2015, the I-Soon leak includes company documents and internal communications, which show I-Soon was allegedly involved in hacking companies and government agencies in India, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Taiwan and Thailand, among others.
Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up draft series with tiered rankings for second basemen and shortstops in 2024.
If you are going to buy a home and itemize your deductions, the mortgage interest deduction could be a nice tax-saving opportunity to take advantage of.
The Raiders have a new head coach, GM and cap space to work with. There's hope on the horizon in Las Vegas.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Before this, she helped introduce the Algorithmic and Deep Fakes Algorithmic Acts, in addition to the No Biometric Barriers to Housing Act, to the U.S. House of Representatives. This inspired me to start applying for fellowships where I could study this further and ended with my role as a co-author of a report called Advancing Racial Literacy in Tech, which was published in 2019.
The Apple HomePod is on sale for $285 at B&H, a modest $14 discount that still brings the smart speaker down to one of its lowest prices to date.