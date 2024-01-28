Suspect arrested after allegedly trying to get fraudulent titles in Scott County

A 35-year-old Lyons, Illinois, man has been released on bond after he is accused of trying to obtain fraudulent titles for vehicles, court records show.

Aleksandar Jerkovic faces five counts of first-degree fraudulent practice, a Class C felony, court records show.

Aleksandar Jerkovic (Scott County Jail)

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation in arrest affidavits, Jerkovic appeared

Thursday at the Scott County Treasurer’s Office, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, and made applications for Iowa titles for two trucks.

Jerkovic produced an altered Illinois title in the name of Imperium Freight Logistics Inc. for a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia, affidavits say. The Illinois title showed a lien release to Ascentium dated Dec. 12, 2023. The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office said the owner information was incorrect and the title was in the name of IMG Freight Inc. The altered title provided belongs to a 2011 Chevy HHR, affidavits show. Ascentium said it did not release the lien.

“Jerkovic produced another altered Illinois title in the name of Milic Trucking LLC. for a 2018 Peterbilt Conventional,” officials allege in affidavits. The title showed a lien release to Banterra dated Dec. 7, 2023. According to the Secretary of State, the last Illinois title was titled to AAA Lease LLC. The altered title provided belongs to a 2005 Dodge Sprinter. The last title issued for this vehicle was an Indiana title in the name of 99 Freight Inc.

A lien listed to Banterra Bank had not been verified with the bank, affidavits say.

According to affidavits, Jerkovic appeared Thursday at the Scott County Treasurer’s Office General Store and made applications for three Iowa titles.

Jerkovic produced an altered Illinois title in the name of Milic Trucking LLC for a 2018 International LT. The title showed a lien release to TBK Bank dated Dec. 22, 2023. The Secretary of State said the last Illinois title for the International was titled to 99 Fright Inc. The altered title provided belongs to a 2004 Suzuki. TBK Bank verified it still has an active lien on the truck and provided a copy of the title held in the name of 99 Freight Inc.

Jerkovic also produced an altered Illinois title in the name of AV Express LTD for a 2023 Great Dane trailer. The title showed a lien release to Stearns Bank dated Dec. 8, 2023. The Secretary of State said the last Illinois title for the trailer was titled to AV Xpress with a lien to Stearns Bank, which verified it still has an active lien on the trailer.

Additionally, Jerkovic produced an altered Illinois title in the name of Milic Trucking LLC for a 2023 Kenworth, according to affidavits. The title showed a lien release to ENGS Commercial Finance Co. dated Dec. 18, 2023. The Secretary of State said the last Illinois title for the Kenworth was titled to 99 Freight Inc. ENGS Commercial Finance Co. verified it still has an active lien on the Kenworth.

Jerkovic was turned away and did not obtain any Iowa titles, affidavits show.

Affidavits say Jerkovic returned to the Scott County Treasurer’s Office on Friday and was arrested and transported to Scott County Jail.

According to affidavits, “fraud actors will provide altered or fraudulent titles to ‘wash’ liens from the title. Banks and financial institutions normally hold the true titles for these vehicles as collateral.”

