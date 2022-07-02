Suspect arrested in Ankeny's case charged in 2 prior cases

Jul. 2—Five new felony charges for robberies at Reeds and Cheer's Liquor

The man who was arrested for the June 24 armed robbery of Ankeny's Mini Mart in Austin, is now facing charges in two other Austin cases.

Adrick Deonte Mims, 26, of Austin, has been charged with multiple felonies of armed robbery and second degree assault with a dangerous weapon in the case of two prior June robberies at Reeds Fourth Avenue Food and Fuel and Cheer's Liquor.

He faces one count of armed robbery and two charges of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon in the Reeds case while in the Cheer's case he faces one count of each.

According to the court complaints, Mims allegedly robbed Reeds on June 12. Police were called to the business at around 10:30 a.m. on a report of a man with a knife.

After asking for a cigar, Mims allegedly pulled the knife and demanded cash from the register, later determined to have been around $347.65.

Just days later at around 2:52 p.m. on June 19, police responded to Cheer's Liquor for a report of an armed robbery, again with a knife where the suspect allegedly made off with $1,500 in cash.

Then on June 24, Mims allegedly used similar methods to rob Ankeny's, however an off-duty police officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle witnessed in the previously cases and also spotted Mims who also matched earlier descriptions.

Police gave a brief chase through Austin after making contact at the store before giving up the chase because of public safety concerns. They later spotted the vehicle again and resumed the chase and ultimately ending up in Lyle where Mims was discovered hiding in some bushes and taken into custody.

Later, when detectives interviewed Mims, he allegedly admitted to robbing Reeds with the knife, stating he was addicted to fentanyl and owed people money.

Mims' next court date on the charges will be July 14.