Suspect arrested in Apple Valley after breaking into Mexican eatery, stealing money

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 21, deputies were conducting a foot patrol at James Woody Park on the corner of Navajo and Powhatan roads.

During that time, deputies observed a suspicious vehicle circling the park with its lights off. The driver, later identified as Tyler Finney, 27, of Victorville, parked and exited the vehicle.

Deputies lost sight of Finney. A few minutes later, they heard glass shatter at the Cachanilla Mexican Restaurant on Powhatan Road and across from the park.

As deputies surrounded the business, Finney exited and a foot pursuit began. The suspect was arrested a short time later with $3,000 stolen from the restaurant, which was returned to the owner, sheriff’s officials said.

Finney was transported to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, where he was booked on suspicion of commercial burglary. He is currently out on bail, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy Dominguez at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or by visiting wetip.com.

