Suspect arrested after argument leads to deadly stabbing inside South Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn, (WKRN) – A 19-year-old was arrested Sunday morning for his connection to a deadly stabbing that occurred inside an apartment in South Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex located in the 1800 block of Lebanon Pike.

A witness allegedly told detectives that 19-year-old Santos Tiquiram and 48-year-old Alejandro Chama-Tum had an argument before the stabbing occurred.

Santos Tiquiram (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police said after the stabbing, Tiquiram and another man fled the scene on foot. Chama-Tum was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities reported Tiquiram was identified as the suspect, and was found by Metro police’s aviation unit in the woods behind the apartment complex where the stabbing occurred.

Tiquiram was taken into custody and allegedly confessed to stabbing Chama-Tum during an interview with detectives.

He was charged with criminal homicide and is being held in Metro Jail on a $500,000 bond.

