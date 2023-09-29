Suspect arrested in Arlington shooting that killed 24-year-old outside home, police say

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the Friday shooting of a 24-year-old man, Arlington police announced in a news release.

Late Friday evening, Arlington police responded to the 1800 block of East Mitchell Street and Browning Drive to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located Jose Benjamin Macera Juarez lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Juarez was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries, medical personnel announced Saturday.

Homicide detectives identified the suspect as 18-year-old Oscar Gavia and obtained a warrant for his arrest on one count of murder.

The arrest warrant affidavit says Juarez, who lived on East Mitchell Street, did not get along with neighbors due to a romantic relationship he had with a resident.

One the day of the shooting, Gavia — one of Juarez’ neighbors — arrived at Juarez’s home and the two got into a fight in the front yard of the residence, according to the affidavit. Gavia then left the scene.

About five to 10 minutes later, Gavia returned to the location in his vehicle, along with three other vehicles, which were occupied with five to seven people, the affidavit says.

Gavia, Juarez, and the other individuals from the other three vehicles got into a fight. During the fight, Juarez was “possibly struck in the head with a hammer” and he was shot, according to the affidavit.

Gavia and the other individuals fled the scene in their respective vehicles.

In an interview with police, a witness said Gavia and Juarez got into a fight after Gavia threatened to kill Juarez. The witness told police that when Gavia returned with the other individuals, he hit Juarez twice in the back of the head and in the area of his neck with a hammer and fired his weapon in the direction of Juarez and the witness.

The witness identified six people they recognized from the scene of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force located Gavia on Tuesday in Arlington and took him into custody without incident.

Gavia was booked into the Arlington City Jail and was transferred to the Tarrant County Jail.

Detectives are continuing the investigation as other people were present at the time of Juarez’s murder, police said in the release.