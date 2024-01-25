Suspect arrested in armed bank robbery in Orange County

A man was arrested Thursday, one day after deputies said he robbed a bank in Orange County.

Deputies said they were called Wednesday to the Truist Bank on South John Young Parkway after Joao Carlos Do Rego flashed a weapon at a teller and showed the teller a note on his phone demanding money.

Investigators said they were able to track down Do Rego through surveillance video and a tip submitted through Central Florida Crimeline.

Do Rego was arrested on charges of robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and grand theft.

“This is a prime example of how well Central Florida Crimeline works when we all work together,” an Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

