Suspect arrested after armed carjackings in Bellevue and Eastlake

A person was shot during an armed carjacking in the Eastlake neighborhood of Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a carjacking and shooting in the 2300 block of Eastlake Avenue.

According to police, the 38-year-old man was shot in the lower leg.

The man told police the shooter had stolen his car and shot him before fleeing.

An investigation revealed the shooter is also wanted for an earlier carjacking in Bellevue.

Detectives say the suspect fled the scene in the victim's car and they are investigating two hit-and-run crashes on the 520 bridge allegedly by the same suspect. — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) November 7, 2022

According to Kent police, the suspect was later arrested in Renton after a short pursuit.