Suspect arrested in armed robbery

Jul. 9—Meridian Police Department on Saturday announced a suspect was in custody in connection with an armed robbery Thursday on 20th Street.

Montae Dixon, 16, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Detective Chanetta Stevens previously said a suspect robbed the Paradise Food Mart in the 3400 block of 20th Street at gunpoint at about 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect then discharged the firearm and fled on foot, Stevens said. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Bond for Dixon was set at $250,000 each for the armed robbery and aggravated assault charges for a total bond of $500,000. In Mississippi, juveniles over the age of 13, who commit crimes punishable by the death penalty or life in prison, including armed robbery, are tried as adults.

Thursday's robbery is not the only instance of a juvenile committing crimes, Stevens said, and MPD wants to appeal to parents to intervene before it is too late.

"Parents, we understand you cannot watch your children 24 hours of the day, but please pay attention to your kids and what you are doing," she said. "Most of our crimes are being committed by juveniles."

