Suspect arrested after armed robbery in northeast Colorado Springs

Dec. 19—A suspect was caught and arrested after flashing a handgun and robbing a business in northeast Colorado Springs Saturday night, according to the Colorado Springs police blotter.

Around 10:45 p.m., an alarm was received for a business in the 5500 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway, located between Barnes Road and Stetson Hills Boulevard.

Police said two suspects entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded money, and the clerk complied.

Officers later located one of the suspects, identified as Jesse Greathouse, and took him into custody in the 6100 block of Wheatgrass Drive. The handgun and money were recovered, police said.

Police did not indicate that the second suspect was arrested.