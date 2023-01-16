Suspect arrested after armed robbery reported at three Myrtle Beach businesses

Three Myrtle Beach businesses were reportedly targeted Sunday by an armed robber, and police have arrested a suspect.

Gino White, 22, of Myrtle Beach, is facing three counts of robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, according to online court records.

The robberies were reported 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at two businesses on South Kings Highway and another on 3rd Avenue South, police reported on social media. No injuries were reported.

White was taken into custody around 6 p.m., police added.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact the department at 843-918-1382, and callers can remain anonymous.