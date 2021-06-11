Suspect arrested from armed robbery at south-side gas station

Jun. 11—JANESVILLE — A suspected was arrested from an armed robbery early this morning at a south side gas station, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Police responded at 5:07 a.m. to a report of an armed robbery at Golden Oil BP at 1840 Beloit Ave., Janesville. The suspect had entered the station showing a firearm. The suspect demanded money but did not receive any, according to the release.

The store clerk was not injured, according to the release.

The suspect fled the scene and got into a white Chevrolet Avalanche with grey trim and headed north on Beloit Avenue. Shortly after the robbery, police saw the suspect's vehicle in Beloit.

Police started a vehicle pursuit, and the suspect crashed near the intersection of Rockport Road and South Walnut Street. The suspect was arrested and poses no further threat to the community, according to the release.

Police are still investigating the robbery. Anyone with information about the robbery should call the police department at 608-755-3100, call Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 tip app.