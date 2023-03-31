Suspect arrested by arriving Cumberland Police officers

Mar. 31—CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested without incident Thursday when Cumberland Police interrupted his attempts to enter a Henderson Avenue residence.

Richard Dney, 53, was charged with attempted home invasion and attempted third- and fourth-degree burglary before he was granted pre-trial release upon posting $5,000 bond.

The arrest was made in the 400 block of Henderson Avenue after Cumberland Police officers were called to investigate a "burglary in progress."