Suspect arrested after assault on bicyclist at Rancho Cordova park, deputies say

A suspect accused of assaulting a bicyclist Monday near a Rancho Cordova park has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday morning.

James Hall, 42, was arrested and booked shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a charge of attempted murder, booking records show. He is ineligible for bail.

Hall allegedly attacked a 60-year-old man shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday near the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive, close to Ahlstrom Park, according to Lt. Rodney Grassmann, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, which provides police services for Rancho Cordova.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department identified Hall as the assault suspect in a Tuesday evening social media post, reporting him as being at large at that time. Authorities said Hall was known to frequent Sacramento and Rancho Cordova.

The victim, who lives near Ahlstrom Park, was riding an electric bicycle when he was assaulted, Grassmann said. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel responded to an initial call reporting the victim had been struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, but quickly determined he had been assaulted.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he remained in “grave condition” as of Tuesday, according to the Police Department social media post. He is not expected to survive.